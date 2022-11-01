Photo Release

December 7, 2022 “Be a friend to all but firm with our territorial waters”: This is the advice offered by Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairperson Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri to Jaime FlorCruz, whose nomination as the country’s ambassador to China is being deliberated upon by the CA Committee on Foreign Affairs Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Zubiri asked FlorCruz to “be firm” in light of fresh reports stating that dozens of Chinese vessels are moving closer to Palawan and the scheduled visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to China in January. “I hope that we can have that same policy, a friend to all but firm with our territorial waters, Mr. Ambassador. That is the advice I would like to give you. That is the sense of the Senate and this body, the CA. Please protect our territorial integrity when you are there representing us in China,” Zubiri said. For his part, FlorCruz, whose nomination was later confirmed in plenary, gave the assurance that his goal is to serve as a bridge between the two governments and “to relay accurately, clearly, promptly” the position of the Philippines especially in cases of intrusion in territorial waters. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)