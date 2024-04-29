Photo Release

April 29, 2024 Philippine Friendship Day bills: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III says the measures seeking to declare a friendship day with countries which the Philippines considers as valuable partners will only be celebrated during milestone years. The intent of the bills, the senator explained, is to make Filipinos aware of the bilateral relations the Philippines shares with other countries. “It’s just a declaration, a commemoration, a marking of the friendship with another country. We can do it in such a way as to lessen the budgetary implications,” Pimentel said during a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Foreign Relations Monday, April 29, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)