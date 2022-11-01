Photo Release

December 7, 2022 Marcos honors Filipina George Cross awardee: Sen. Imee Marcos congratulates Filipina nurse May Richell A. Cestina-Parsons for receiving the rare and prestigious George Cross Award conferred on her by the late Queen Elizabeth II and now King Charles III in July 2022. During the plenary session Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Marcos sponsored proposed Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 320 commending Cestina-Parsons for her historical contribution to Philippine nursing and the healthcare sector. "It is with great pride and honor that we welcome her today in the Senate for extraordinary bravery and heroism in a time of great global danger. You have truly made the Philippines and all Filipinos very proud," Marcos said. Cestina-Parsons is globally known for administering the very first COVID-19 vaccine to a patient outside of a clinical trial at the height of the pandemic. She is currently a matron for respiratory services at the University Hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire in England, United Kingdom. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)