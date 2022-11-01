Photo Release

December 7, 2022 Jinggoy hears nominations, ad interim appointments of foreign affairs officials: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Commission on Appointments, presides over the hybrid meeting on the nominations and ad interim appointments of 61 foreign service officials led by Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The panel later recommended the confirmation of 60 foreign service officials for plenary approval, except the nomination of Manuel Antonio Javier Teehankee as the country’s representative to the World Trade Organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. Teehankee’s nomination was deferred since members of the bicameral body would like to raise some policy questions. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)