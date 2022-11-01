Photo Release

December 7, 2022 Revilla reso honors Kylie Verzosa: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. sponsors proposed Senate Resolution No. 272, honoring Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa for winning the Best Actress Award at the 2022 Distinctive International Arab Festivals Award (DIAFA) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates held last November 4, 2022. The resolution commends Verzosa’s exemplary performance in the Filipino adaptation of South Korean film “The Housemaid”. During the plenary session Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Revilla said that apart from the honor she brought to the country, Verzosa’s portrayal gives an opportunity to have a glimpse of the life of Filipinos in different parts of the world. “As we applaud and take our hats off to the victory of best actress Kylie Verzosa, may we also draw inspiration from her win to keep supporting the film and TV industry of our country,” Revilla said. DIAFA is an exclusive and prestigious annual red-carpet event and awards ceremony that recognizes notable and distinguished individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in different fields. (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)