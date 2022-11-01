Photo Release

December 7, 2022 CA confirms DICT, DOE, DOST heads: Officers and members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) led by its Chairman and Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri pose for a souvenir photo with newly confirmed Information and Communications Technology Sec. Ivan John Uy, Energy Sec. Raphael Lotilla and Science and Technology Sec. Renato Solidum after the appointments body confirmed their ad interim appointments during the plenary session Wednesday, December 7, 2022. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)