Photo Release

December 7, 2022 Taking the LCP stand: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during interpellation on the proposal to convert Carmona as a component city, relays the message of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) agreeing to the measure. Reading a letter sent by LCP president Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Gatchalian said that based on the data obtained by the LCP from the Bureau of Local Government Finance, the average local generated income of Carmona for 2020 and 2021 is around P500 million. Carmona, based on the recent census, has 106,256 inhabitants, which means that Carmona complies with the rules and bases already set by the Local Government Code of 1991. “It seems to me that the league is amenable to the conversion because Carmona complies with the new law on conversion,” Gatchalian said Wednesday, December 7, 2022. “The league is taking a position that as long as Carmona complies with the new law, then the league is supportive of the conversion, just to share with the body and to enrich the discussion, Mr. President,” the senator added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)