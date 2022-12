Photo Release

December 7, 2022 CA gives nod to DFA officials: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairman Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, along with CA members, poses with foreign service officials led by Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, following the confirmation of their nominations and ad interim appointments Wednesday, December 7, 2022. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)