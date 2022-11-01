Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Go congratulates Filipino Brownlee: After a 21-0 vote during the plenary session, Monday, December 12, 2022, Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" T. Go thanks his colleagues for adopting House Bill No. 6224, granting Philippine citizenship to basketball athlete Justin Donta Brownlee. Go said Brownlee's naturalization will benefit the country's representatives in international basketball tournaments, including the prestigious 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be held in August next year. "We are one of the hosts [of FIBA]. I hope we can enter the Final 8 and win the tournament," Go excitedly said. Go also encouraged Brownlee to hold his Filipino citizenship to high esteem, love the country and serve the interests of the Filipino people. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)