Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Ejercito congratulates world class Filipino shooters: Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito commends Filipino delegates who impressively hauled in 61 medals and awards in the recently concluded 2022 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC), Handgun World Shoot XIX, which was held in Pattaya City, Thailand. During the plenary session, Monday, December 12, 2022, Ejercito also acknowledged Filipino marksman Jethro "The Jet" Dionisio, who not only won a gold medal in the IPSC competition but also set a new world record under the Individual Class Senior Category. "We are quite proud that he is part of this, and that we are giving recognition to the team including our very good friend, Jethro "The Jet" Dionisio", who we should consider a Filipino living sports legend," Ejercito said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)