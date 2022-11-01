Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Poe bares woes at NAIA: Sen. Grace Poe calls for improved services at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). In a privilege speech during Monday's plenary session, December 12, 2022, Poe lamented the perennial problems experienced by local and foreign travelers at the NAIA, which capacity has soared to 47.8 million in 2019 from its normal passenger capacity of 35 million. "Our primary entry point is now a major chokepoint," Poe said. The Committee on Public Services chairperson reminded the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) of its promises to decongest and improve passenger experience at the NAIA. She also appealed to authorities to promote cashless payment scheme in the Philippines' main gateway. Poe pushed for the passage of e-governance and automation bills to streamline processes not only in NAIA, but all government agencies. She also sought the approval of her proposal for the creation of the Philippine Airports Authority, which would focus on operating and maintaining airports throughout the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)