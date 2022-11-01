Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Support for first border facilities: Sen. Cynthia Villar asks the support of Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista for the establishment of three first border facilities in different areas of the country. During the confirmation hearing of Bautista’s appointment as head of the Department of Transportation Tuesday, December 13, 2022 by the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Transportation, Villar stressed the importance of the 2023 national budget-funded facilities in Bulacan, Cebu and Davao City. The chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform noted that funding was allocated for the project years ago but the Department of Agriculture failed to implement it because of lack of space in the Port of Manila. She said some agriculture stakeholders agreed to lend their land for the establishment of the first border facilities. “Our agriculture stakeholders are in earnest to build this because of what happened with the African swine fever and the avian flu. We don’t have first border facilities that’s why diseases easily enter the country to the detriment of the agricultural sector,” Villar said. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)