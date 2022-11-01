Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Keeping an open mind: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urges those who are against the proposed measure seeking to allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes to keep an open mind and also think of ways to prevent possible abuse in the event the proposal becomes a law. During the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Dela Rosa said he is aware that the reason why many are against the legalization of medical marijuana is because of the possibility that it may lead to abuse. But he said they should also look at the possible benefits the law could provide to the sick. “I believe that those who are in favor and those who are against the proposal have their own good reasons but let us try to keep our hearts and minds open to any possibility,” he said in mixed English and Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)