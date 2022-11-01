Photo Release

December 13, 2022 System for allowing medical cannabis use: Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to come up with a mechanism or system that will expedite the processing of request approval for the medical use of cannabis. During the second hybrid hearing of the Health and Demography Subcommittee on a measure seeking to allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Binay said the DDB should already draft a processing system for these kinds of request as early as now while waiting for Congress to approve an implementing law on the legalization of marijuana. “Now that you are recognizing the therapeutic use of cannabis, does it mean that the public will now have easier access to cannabis for medical purposes? While waiting for this bill to pass, maybe, on the part of the DDB, you can fix the system to make it more convenient and easier for patients that really need cannabis,” Binay said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)