Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Strict vetting for sovereign fund investment: Sen. Grace Poe stresses on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the need for stringent vetting processes for any plans to create and invest a Philippine sovereign wealth fund. Weighing in on the Maharlika Investment Fund bill being pushed in Congress, the Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson opined that the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund must come with safeguards against misuse and negligence. "We just want to be sure about this...We're trying to be careful here, so the fund will not be politicized," Poe said in mixed English and Filipino at the Commission on Appointments' (CA) deliberation on Socioeconomic Planning Sec. Arsenio Balisacan's ad interim appointment. "What's important is a proper vetting process...that the board members who will manage the funds all have moral ascendancy," Poe pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España /Senate PRIB)