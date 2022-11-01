Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Padilla seeks fair probe on Sultan Kudarat 'shootout': Sen. Robinhood Padilla seeks a fair investigation into the death of three teenagers following an alleged shootout with police officers in Sultan Kudarat. In his privilege speech Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Padilla cited conflicting claims as to what transpired between the victims and police officers manning a checkpoint in Didtaras, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, shortly after midnight of December 1, 2022. “What we want as representatives of the people is to have a fair investigation on the incident and have those responsible punished…” Padilla said in Filipino. Padilla earlier filed Senate Resolution No. 349 directing the appropriate Senate panel to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the incident. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)