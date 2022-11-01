Photo Release

December 14, 2022 Confirmation hearing of 2 Comelec commissioners: Sen. Cynthia Villar presides over the hearing of the Commission on Appointments-Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices’ deliberation on the ad interim appointments of two Commission on Elections commissioners Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Nelson Java Celis and Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr. were appointed for a term expiring on February 2, 2029, vice Aimee Torrefranca-Neri and George Erwin Garcia, respectively. Celis’ and Maceda’s appointments were later endorsed for plenary approval. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)