Photo Release

December 14, 2022 Marcos grills Celis on election issues: Sen. Imee R. Marcos asks Commission on Elections Commissioner Nelson J. Celis what are his viewpoints on certain election-related issues during the public hearing of the Commission on Appointments tackling his ad interim appointment Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Marcos, chairperson of the Senate's Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation, raised a slew of questions to Celis, including his position on hybrid versus manual vote counting; mobile or internet voting; and alleged vote buying using electronic wallet systems, among others. "Vote buying using electronic wallets was persistent during the past two elections. As the IT (Information Technology) expert of the COMELEC, what can we do about that?" Marcos asked in a mix of English and Filipino. Celis said that one major problem they came across with is the non-appearance of complainants who have previously filed affidavits against alleged vote buyers who used electronic wallet systems. He proposed a review of relevant laws and suggested that penalties be imposed on those who ignore COMELEC summons and investigations. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)