Photo Release

December 15, 2022 Bato appeals: Report POGO-related crimes: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Del Rosa appeals to the victims of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO)- related crimes to closely coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) so that the authority can immediately address the problem. During Wednesday’s plenary session, December 14, 2022, Dela Rosa interpellated Sen. Grace Poe who disclosed in her privilege speech an incident concerning a young woman who was abducted by people allegedly involved in POGO operation. “I would like to thank my dear colleague for bringing that up to the attention of the body…I hope that our good colleague will advise these people (victims) to please coordinate with the police so that this can be acted upon immediately,” Dela Rosa said. “I am wondering, every time we ask the PNP during our hearings, they say that we have zero POGO-related crime incidents at present, but with this report…we are trying our best to secure all the people here, especially the people involved in POGO operations,” he added. “I would like to appeal to our colleague to please encourage the victims to seek the help of the police. If they feel uncomfortable, you can course it through me,” Dela Rosa stressed. (Senate PRIB)