Photo Release

December 15, 2022 CA confirms 65 officials: On the last day of session before Congress goes on a Christmas break, Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairperson Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri leads the CA in confirming the appointments and nominations of three cabinet secretaries, two ambassadors, four foreign service officers, two Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioners and 54 general and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The day is considered the most productive for the powerful appointments body confirmed, among others, the following officials: Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista, Human Settlements Sec. Jose “Jerry” Acuzar, Socio-economic Planning Sec. Arsenio Balisacan; Comelec Commissioners Nelson Celis and Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr., Ambassador to Germany Irene Susan Natividad, Ambassador to Switzerland Bernard Dy, and AFP officers led by Lt. Gen. Rowen Tolentino. “I would like to thank all the men and women of the Commission on Appointments, both the members and the Secretariat, for a job well done. I think there are only two departments that are lacking in appointments and confirmation. We have done our constitutional mandate to vet out each and every one of the candidates for secretary of these departments, including the military and the foreign affairs. Thank you very much for your service. I hope the public takes note that the CA is doing its job properly, efficiently and effectively,” Zubiri said. (Senate PRIB)