Photo Release

December 15, 2022 Formalize position on POGO: With the rise of crime incidents involving personnel of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III raises the need for the Senate to come up with a position on the matter. Pimentel, during Wednesday’s plenary session, December 14, 2022, called on his colleagues to formalize a Senate position on POGO amid the spike in criminal incidents, particularly kidnapping. “I think it is already too much. Even if we do the mathematics it is not worth it… What kind of economic activity is that? That you are organizing people to defraud other people,” Pimentel said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)