Photo Release

December 15, 2022 Revilla rallies Filipinos to defend PH sovereignty: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., associates himself with the strong pronouncements of his colleagues against the continuous harassment and intimidation tactics of Chinese armed forces in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). In his manifestation during the plenary session, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Revilla said that all Filipinos are duty bound to defend and protect the country from brazen intrusions from outside forces. "My fellow citizens, we will not agree, we should not agree to this. We will wholeheartedly stand firm with pride. The Philippines is ours. We should fight for it," Revilla said in Filipino. A motion to adopt an unnumbered resolution expressing the sense of the Senate on the situation in the WPS was later approved by the body and all members were made co-authors of the resolution. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)