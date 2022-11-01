Photo Release

December 16, 2022 Parol-making winners: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar award this year’s winner of Parol Making Contest during the 17th Las Piñas Parol Festival on December 16,2022 at Villar SIPAG Complex. Richard Loverez who won the first prize got P20,000 cash prize while Alicia Flores got P15,000 and Luzviminda Gallardo P10,000, for the second and third place. The Parol Festival is an annual competition of giant parols made by the Samahan ng Magpaparol ng Las Piñas.