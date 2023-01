Photo Release

January 23, 2023 Angara hails 2022 TOWNS awardees: Sen. Sonny Angara sponsors a resolution recognizing the contribution of The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) 2022 awardees to nation-building during the plenary session Monday, January 23, 2023. Angara hoped that the awardees would serve as true inspiration to everyone and use their talents and skills in uplifting the lives of our fellow Filipinos. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)