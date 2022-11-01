Photo Release

January 23, 2023 ARAL Bill reaches Senate plenary: Committee on Basic Education chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian sponsors on Monday, January 23, 2023, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1604, which calls for the establishment of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program in the Philippines. Pushing for the approval of the measure, Gatchalian stressed the urgency of addressing the declining proficiency of Filipino students, worsened by school closures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited estimates from the National Economic and Development Authority that such learning loss may cause about P10.1 trillion in economic losses over the next 40 years. The ARAL Program, the senator said, is a free and effective program aimed at closing the learning gap. "The ARAL Program Act is an essential piece of education reform legislation designed to help our learners get back on track...Under the ARAL Program Act, learner recovery and economic recovery will be achieved together, leading us towards a brighter and more prosperous future," Gatchalian said. (Senate PRIB photos)