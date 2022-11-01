Photo Release

January 23, 2023 Villanueva supports Loren's advocacy vs climate change: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses his full support to the advocacy of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda against climate change. During Monday's plenary session January 23, 2023, Villanueva thanked Legarda for her courageous and consistent advocacy for a better life for every Filipino. "During the recent annual meeting at Davos (Switzerland), it was highlighted that 3.6 billion people worldwide are dangerously exposed and vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Countries do not have equal footing in terms of the impacts that would be felt, but no country or economy is immune from the climate crisis," Villanueva said. According to the majority leader, he filed a bill during the last congress requiring companies to have a clear plan on the disposal and recycling of beverage containers and his bill was eventually integrated into the Extended Producers Responsibility Act or RA11898. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)