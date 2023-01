Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian lambasted the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) for its failure to comply with its own Terms of Reference (TOR) when it entered into a P6 billion contract with Global ComRCI, the third-party auditor consortium of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). 23 Jan 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN