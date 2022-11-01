Photo Release

January 25, 2023 Investing in education: Sen. Robinhood Padilla backs the passage of several measures seeking to provide additional benefits and incentives to public school teachers during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation January 25, 2023. Padilla pointed out that the government should invest more in education, particularly on teachers who act as second parents of Filipino students. “It is very sad that our teachers have to spend their own money for their classes' needs because they think of their students' welfare. Should we allow this to continue?” Padilla said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)