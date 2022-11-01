Photo Release



Institutionalizing teachers’ chalk allowance: During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation on Wednesday morning (January 25), Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. deliberated the bill institutionalizing Teaching Supplies Allowance, more commonly known as ‘chalk allowance’.

Teaching Supplies Allowance (TSA) is intended to augment the expenses public school teachers incur in the actual performance of their teaching responsibilities.

“Nararapat lamang na tutukan natin ang mga pangangailangan ng ating mga guro, sapagkat ang pagtutuon ng sapat na pansin sa kanilang kapakanan ay nangangahulugan din ng mataas na pagpapahalaga sa mga hinuhubog nilang mga kabataan at tinatanaw nating kinabukasan.”, said the veteran lawmaker.

In Revilla’s Senate Bill No. 22, the TSA shall be increased from P5,000 for School Year (SY) 2022-2023 and SY 2023-2024 to P7,500 for SY 2024-2025, and to P10,000 for SY 2025-2026. This shall also be exempt from income tax. The allowance would benefit more than 962,869 teaching personnel, the number of public school teachers according to the data provided by the Department of Budget and Management as of July 5, 2022.