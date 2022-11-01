Photo Release

February 4, 2023 Consultative meeting with the AFP: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, holds a consultative meeting with officials from the Department of National Defense (DND) along with senior and junior military officers Friday, February 3, 2023, at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club House in Tejeros Hall in Camp Aguinaldo. Among the wide range of issues discussed were pending bills concerning the retirement age of officers, the fixed tour of duty of the AFP chief of staff and key officers, the promotion system and professionalism, and continuity policies and modernization in the AFP. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)