February 6, 2023 Break down or break records: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, during Monday’s plenary session February 6, 2023, hails 22-year-old Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo as the “epitome of modern age ideal Filipino athlete." Estrada said Yulo has proven that he is a prodigy of gymnastic genius by winning multiple medals at the world artistic gymnastics championships. “The story of Carlos Yulo is a success story worth emulating by our struggling and hopeful young athletes... as Caloy puts it: ‘You can break down or break records. It’s up to you’. And it was indeed up to him, when he chose to break records and carve his name and that of the Philippines in the history of the world artistic gymnastics," Estrada said. Estrada asked to be made co-author and sponsor of proposed Senate Resolution No. 458 which was unanimously approved on the floor. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)