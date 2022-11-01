Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Marcos calls for addt'l. benefits to senior citizens: Sen. Imee R. Marcos presides over the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development Wednesday, February 8, 2023 on proposed bills seeking to amend Republic Act No. 10868, otherwise known as the Centenarians Act. During the public inquiry, Marcos enjoined concerned government agencies and stakeholders to provide updated data needed by the Committee's Technical Working Group to fine-tune specific proposals in the bill, including recommendations to advance cash awards to senior citizens who reach 80 and 90 years old, on top of the P100,000 cash award allocated to Filipino centenarians. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)