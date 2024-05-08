Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Helping the PH Navy: Sen. Robinhood Padilla urges the cooperation of the private sector to help strengthen, modernize, and equip the Philippine Navy (PN) as the tension at the West Philippine Sea escalated. During Tuesday’s plenary session, May 7, 2024, Padilla delivered a privilege speech to share the sentiments of the Navy in maintaining forces to sustain naval and marine operations. “Above all, we are asking for cooperation from the private sector as part of our goal of having a whole-of-government, whole-of-nation, and whole-of-society approach to intensifying our security in our country,” Padilla said in Filipino. “It may be a small thing for some, but it can go a long way in helping our Navy and the entire Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he added. Padilla also appealed for the cooperation of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to give easy access to the Navy ships when they need to dock at any port under the control and supervision of the PPA. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)