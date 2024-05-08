Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Last tribute: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri hands a copy of a Senate resolution, expressing the Upper Chamber’s profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of former Sen. Rene Saguisag, to his son, Rebo, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Zubiri and other members of the Senate honored Saguisag for upholding the highest standards in public service and for tirelessly working for the rights of the oppressed. All senators were made co-authors of Senate Resolution No. 1009, taking into consideration Senate Resolution Nos. 1010, 1012, 1014, 1017. (Senate PRIB/Red Santos, OSP Zubiri)