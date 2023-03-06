Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Dela Rosa tells PNP to restore peace and order: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa calls on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to restore peace and order in communities and ensure that criminals be held accountable as he joins his colleagues in extending his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo as well as the families of other local officials who have been victims of savagery and barbarity. According to Dela Rosa, the PNP and other law enforcement agencies are expected to rise above and take control of the situation and reestablish law and order. “Today more than ever, your presence and concerted efforts in providing security to the community are urgently needed. Respond to this call and be true to your mission in upholding public safety and security for our people,” Dela Rosa said in his co-sponsorship speech Monday, March 6, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)