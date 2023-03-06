Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Jinggoy shepherds 3rd reading passage of SB 1849: Senate Committee on National Defense and Security chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada steers the passage on second and third reading of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1849 or An Act Amending Republic Act (RA) No. 11709 otherwise known as “An Act Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) by Prescribing Fixed Terms for Key Officers Thereof Increasing the Mandatory Retirement Age of Generals/ Flag Officers, Providing for a More Effective Attrition System, and Providing Funds Therefor.” Certified as an urgent measure, the bill which was unanimously approved by 17 senators present, aims to address the “revolving-door policy” in the military service as well as the unintended consequences brought about by the implementation of RA 11709. “I hope that this measure will usher improved morale for our soldiers and officers of the AFP as it sends a clear message that their Senate is one with our gallant soldiers and heroes as they perform their noble duty of protecting and defending our beloved country against aggressors and enemies,” Estrada said Monday, March 6, 2023, as he thanked his colleagues for supporting the bill. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)