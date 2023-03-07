Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Tulfo: Add more teeth to hazing law: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo wants the venue owner indicted, together with all the personalities involved in facilitating the fraternity initiation rites and to be penalized with reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment in order to stop the unfortunate deaths caused by hazing. “Unfortunately, the anti-hazing law is not enough. We have to provide it with more teeth to make the fraternities, sororities, and organizations involved in hazing liable and more responsible,” Tulfo said. “Another provision that could be amended is to make the owner of the place where hazing is being conducted liable as an accomplice, if he or she has actual knowledge of the initiation ritual but has failed to take any action to prevent the same from occurring,” he added. During Tuesday’s public hearing March 7, 2023 of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Tulfo said it is about time to punish all personalities, including the venue owner, involved in hazing that caused the death of Matthew Salilig, whether present or absent during the ritual. Records would show that from 1950 to present, there were 65 deaths caused by fraternity hazing, 11 of which happened after the passage of the Anti-Hazing Law in 2018. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)