Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Senate expresses condolences on the passing of Ex DTI Sec. Ongpin: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 sponsors proposed Senate Resolution No. 468, taking into consideration proposed Senate Resolution No. 523, expressing the Senate’s profound sympathy and condolences on the death of former Trade and Industry Minister Roberto “Bobby” Velayo Ongpin. The resolution was introduced by Sen. Imee Marcos and Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Villanueva, Senators Pia Cayetano and Francis “Chiz” Escudero. “Bobby Ongpin or RVO built business empires, orchestrated deals that brought the Shangri-La Group into the Philippines, and founded Tagaytay Highlands, PhilWeb and Alphaland Corporation. He later built his crown jewel, the Alphaland Balesin Island Club off the coast of Quezon province. At the time of his passing, he was working on expanding the resort by building another resort on the Patnanungan Island nearby,” Villanueva said. He said Ongpin was also a philanthropist who helped thousands of Filipinos through the Jaime Ongpin scholarship fund which he established in honor of his brother who passed away in 1987. The Senate adopted the resolution and all other senators were made co- authors of the resolution. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)