Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Retrofitting program in poor communities: Sen. Raffy Tulfo asks officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) about the actions they have taken to mitigate the effects of the so-called "Big One" or the worst-case scenario for Metro Manila should the West Valley Fault move and generate a magnitude-7.2 quake. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Works Wednesday, March 8, 2023 on measures seeking to improve the National Building Code, Tulfo noted that as early as 2004, these agencies were already informed about the scenario. He added that a joint study with the Japan International Cooperation in 2004 identified "poorest of the poor" areas among those that will be badly affected by the strong earthquake. “What have you been doing? Have you been going around inspecting houses of our kababayan? Are you coordinating with local government units?” Tulfo asked. He said government officials should consult experts like known urban planner Arch. Felino Palafox, Jr. and implement a retrofitting program for the houses and structures in poor communities. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)