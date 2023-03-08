Photo Release

March 8, 2023 JV sponsors 8 local non-working holidays bills: Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito sponsors eight House Bills seeking to declare special local non-working holidays to commemorate significant events of various localities Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The proposed measures include House Bill Nos. (HBN) 925, 3961, 3964, and 3978, seeking to declare a special non-working holiday on July 2 in Pasig City (Araw ng Pasig), April 4 in Antipolo City, July 28 in Cabadbaran City and April 16 in Marikina City, respectively. Ejercito also sponsored HBN 3963, 3971 and 3974 declaring special non-working holiday on November 23 in the province of Benguet (Benguet Day), March 2 in the province of La Union (La Union Day) and August 11 in the province of Samar (Samar Day), respectively. HBN 3965, meanwhile, seeks to declare July 15 a special non-working holiday in the Cordillera Administrative Region (Cordillera Day). Ejercito, chairperson of the Committee on Local Government, said all the local holiday bills introduced in plenary seek to celebrate the founding anniversary or charter day of the local government units concerned. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)