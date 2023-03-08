Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Marcos honors Bobby Ongpin: Sen. Imee R. Marcos honors the life and immense contribution to the country of the late business tycoon Roberto "Bobby" Ongpin and extends her condolences to his bereaved family. During the plenary session Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Marcos sponsored Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 468, expressing the Senate’s profound sympathies and condolences on the death of Ongpin who served as Minister of Trade and Industry under Marcos' father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. "History will be Bobby Ongpin's final judge. But the indisputable fact is during the 1980s under my father's administration, Minister Ongpin without doubt saved the country's economy from abject and total collapse. For that, all Filipinos should be grateful," Marcos stressed. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)