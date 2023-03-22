Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Poe presents panel report on NAIA air traffic control system glitch: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, answers questions from colleagues Wednesday, March 22, 2023 after submitting the committee report on the New Year’s Day technical glitch that disrupted operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Poe's Committee Report No. (CRN) 39 cited critical reasons that led to the airport shutdown including the lack of “real” maintenance provided to the equipment, the absence of redundancy or systems backup and the lack of personnel, among others. As for the liability, Poe said a continuing investigation of the incident must be conducted by the Department of Transportation to identify the individuals responsible for the glitch. “We also saw that apart from current officials of the DOTr, former leadership of the department from the previous administrations should also be held accountable for the airport incident,” Poe added. The chamber approved the recommendations stated in CRN 39. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)