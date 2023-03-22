Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Pimentel interpellates report on NAIA air traffic glitch: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification on Committee Report No. 39 entitled The Air Traffic Management System Glitch at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). During the interpellation period Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Pimentel asked Sen. Grace Poe, sponsor of the report, if the committee could continue monitoring the administrative developments or actions on the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day airport glitch. “Was there no recommended sanctions? Either criminal or administrative case on the report?” Pimentel asked. Poe said it was mentioned in the report that somebody should be made answerable for the power failure in NAIA that cancelled, diverted or delayed 361 flights to and from Manila on New Year’s Day. She said the committee also recommended that a continuing investigation be conducted. Pimentel was informed of three critical findings in the report: 1. There was no real maintenance provided to the equipment; 2. There was no redundancy or systems backup; and 3. There was lack of manpower. Pimentel congratulated Poe for a well-written and comprehensive committee report. (Senate PRIB photos)