Photo Release

March 22, 2023 JV backs ROTC revitalization: Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses his full support for Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2023 which seeks to revitalize the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program in higher educational and technical vocational institutions. Ejercito, a proud product of ROTC, said the program has taught him to become a responsible citizen and with the current version being proposed by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, ROTC will not be purely military training but will include disaster response and other activities. “There are people who said that they had bad experiences (with ROTC), but I would say that this experience, which I worked hard for two years, has made me realize and value more the love for country and patriotism, taught me about discipline and respect for authority. So that's why, Mr. President, I strongly support the revitalization of ROTC,” Ejercito said Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)