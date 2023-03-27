Photo Release

March 27, 2023 'Best option' to address the unintended consequences of a new law: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ( R ) confers with (L to R) Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assistant deputy chief-of-staff for personnel Brig. Gen. Rommel Roldan and colleagues Senators Christopher Go, Ronald dela Rosa and Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III (seated) during Tuesday’s Bicameral Conference Committee meeting, March 21, 2023, on the bill amending the fixed term of military officers. “This is perceived as the best option to address the unintended consequences of the relatively new law on the fixed tour of duty of high-ranking key military officers," Estrada said referring to RA 11709, also known as the Act Strengthening Professionalism in the AFP. The reconciled version of Senate Bill No. 1849 and House Bill No. 6517 which also sets the retirement age of all military officers and enlisted personnel at 57 had been ratified by Congress last March 22, 2023, and will soon be transmitted to Malacanang for the signing of the President. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)