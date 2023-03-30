Photo Release

March 30, 2023 Jinggoy backs business groups’ push for e-commerce growth in PH: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada rallies behind the business groups’ efforts in pursuing programs to accelerate the use of e-commerce in the country. Increasing the uptake of digital transactions and facilitating knowledge exchange to advance e-commerce will help maximize the growth prospects for the digital economy, the Chairperson of the Senate Labor Committee said. Estrada was invited to speak in the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PCCCII) E-Commerce Chapter founding conference and inaugural ceremony held in Parañaque City, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)