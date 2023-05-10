Photo Release

May 10, 2023 Padilla hopes for peaceful BSK elections: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla hopes that this year’s barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan (SK) elections will be held peacefully, given the reported election-related violence in the country, particularly in Negros Oriental. During Wednesday’s public hearing May 10, 2023, of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Padilla stressed this point to Atty. George Garcia, chairperson of the Commission on Elections, and sought his inputs on whether to place Negros Oriental under Comelec or military control because of the murder of Gov. Roel Degamo earlier this year. “Mr. Chairman, the key decision regarding the coming elections has fallen on your lap. The future of Negros Oriental is at a crossroads - will it lead to a better future, or a continued atmosphere of fear?” Padilla said in Filipino. “To me, and I know that our chairman (Sen. Dela Rosa) will agree, we can protect these people from this heinous crime and to prevent it from happening again. I hope you can assure that when this barangay election takes place, no one will be harmed,” he added. In response, Garcia said, the Comelec will closely coordinate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police for the conduct of peaceful and orderly elections. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)