Photo Release

May 10, 2023 Bill on legislated wage hike, approved in principle: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources, carries the motion of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri to conduct a technical working group (TWG) meeting and come up with a committee report on the bills proposing a legislated wage increase. “Rest assured, kahit P200 pa 'yan across-the-board basta kakayanin ng mga business establishments, okay sa amin 'yan. But if it will lead to the closure of the business establishments or if it will lead to the collapse of our economy, I will not allow that. Basta kung ano ang pwede nating maipiga, maibigay sa ating mga manggagawa, gagawin po namin 'yan,” Estrada said before announcing the adjournment of the proceedings held Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)