Photo Release

May 11, 2023 Pursuing Stronger Philippines-Hungary Cooperation: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri received Her Excellency Dr. Titanilla Toth, Ambassador of Hungary to the Philippines. During the Ambassador’s courtesy call, both emphasized the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Philippines and Hungary this year, 2023. Senate President Zubiri also highlighted how Hungary has remained a friend of the Philippines in the European Union and continues to respect the decisions of the Filipino people. The Senate President appreciated Hungary’s utmost support for the extension of the GSP+ incentive schem to the Philippines. He also found admirable Hungary’s willingness to work in a constructive and cooperative manner to deepen and strengthen relations, as well as to further tap potential areas for cooperation between our two countries. (Senate OIRP/ Photo by Red Santos, OSP)