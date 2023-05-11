Photo Release

May 11, 2023 We are here to ferret out the truth: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada assures all concerned parties in the ongoing inquiry of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs into the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and other killings in the province that the panel is serious in its investigation and would never take sides. According to Estrada, the panel is only interested in ferreting out the truth about the incidents to give justice to the victims. “We are not for Gov. Degamo. We are not for Congressman (Arnulfo) Teves. We’re here to ferret out the truth because we consider all cases being tackled by the panel important,” Estrada added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)